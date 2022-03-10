Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Kejriwal model of governance' leads to AAP's clean sweep, says Sisodia

    People of India are with us now, and this is not just the Aam Aadmi Party's victory but a victory for the 'aam aadmi' (common person), Sisodia said. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    The Punjab elections were a vote of confidence in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) government model, said Manish Sisodia on Thursday. 

    Manish Sisodia said that they are making the Kejriwal model of governance the factor for them. An honest government with good intentions to benefit people on the vision that Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh Ji wanted for India. AAP focuses on basic amenities, schools, healthcare, jobs, etc. He added that AAP is now on that path, and people connect with thought and idea, which is working for them as a party. 

    It worked for us in Delhi and is now in Punjab too. This will see AAP take a more national role with our 'Kejriwal model of governance', Sisodia added. 

    People of India are with us now, and this is not just the Aam Aadmi Party's victory but a victory for the 'aam aadmi' (common person), Sisodia said. 

    Also, AAP's Punjab co-in charge, Raghav Chadha, said that Punjab has proven that it likes Arvind Kejriwal's and Bhagwant Mann's pair. He added all other parties tried to defame us and called Kejriwalji a terrorist; however, the public proved that he was a 'shikshak-wadi'.

    After the first four hours of counting on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party appeared on track for a clean sweep in Punjab, with a lead in over 90 of the 117 assembly seats.

    The Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, were among the heavyweights trailing in the massive upset. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lost from bastion Patiala. 

    Following the trends available at 11:30 am, the Congress was leading in 13 seats, Akali Dal in eight and BJP four.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
