    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Celebrations began on the streets of Punjab and at the home of Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, with early trends from Assembly votes counting showing AAP passing the halfway mark in Punjab.

    Mar 10, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Celebrations began on the streets of Punjab and at the home of Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, with early trends from Assembly votes counting showing AAP passing the halfway mark in Punjab. Mann's AAP wokers and suppporters were spotted dancing with brooms at his Dhuri house. The AAP's electoral symbol is a broom.

    AAP supporters in Delhi have already begun to celebrate at the party headquarters. A fan had brought his youngster dressed as Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convenor, and Bhagwant Mann, the party's CM face in Punjab.

    If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's first victory in the state and a significant improvement over its result in the 2017 elections, when it finished second to Congress.

    Congress has faced factionalism and anti-incumbency in the run-up to the election. The party's chief minister was replaced in September of last year, even as new Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu hinted at his own ambitions for the post. The Congress ultimately declared Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister, as their chief ministerial candidate just days before the February 20 election.

