Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Mar 10, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    As the Aam Aadmi Party is on its way to forming its government and dethroning Congress, Anandpur sahib constituency candidate Harjot Singh Bains said that Punjab has scripted history by voting for AAP and has accepted Arvind Kejriwal's 'Delhi model'.  He said the people of the state have also accepted Kejriwal's promises and guarantees for the development of the state.

    Bains said many big names had lost their seats, including current CM Charanjit Singh Channi. He said people have voted in huge numbers. "I am fighting against Assembly Speaker, a three-time MLA, who is also losing," he added.

    The AAP leader exuded confidence that the party would be forming the government with a record margin. "We have made our base for 2024, and in 2024, Arvind Kejriwal would become the PM," Bains added. He said, "Our aim is to make Punjab better than Delhi model. I have been associated with Kejriwal for quite some time. We will work for the Punjab children, women, farmers and everyone."

    Bains also took a dig at Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress and how they have looted the state. He also added about the mining issue, which has been in the news lately.

    The exit polls revealed that the people of Punjab overwhelmingly backed Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's jodi. They have accepted and acknowledged Kejriwal's governance philosophy. And the state of Punjab, desirous of change, deposed the old political parties – the Akali Dal and the Congress – in favour of a new political start-up – AAP and its tried-and-tested Delhi model.

