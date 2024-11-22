Kerala: Waqf Tribunal in Calicut imposes media ban on Munambam case proceedings

The Waqf Tribunal in Calicut has banned media coverage of the Munambam case and postponed it until December 6, amid a dispute over land ownership between Farook College and the Waqf Board.

Calicut: The Waqf Tribunal in Calicut has imposed a media ban on the proceedings of the Munambam case. The directive prohibiting media coverage was issued by Judge Rajan Thattil during the tribunal's consideration of an appeal filed by the Farook College management. As a result, the tribunal has postponed the case until December 6.

The Waqf Protection Committee and the family of Sathar Settu have also requested to be included in the case.

The dispute dates back to 2019 when the Waqf Board declared the land in Munambam, sold by Farook College management, as Waqf property and registered it in the Waqf register. The sale was also recorded by the sub-registrar’s office. In response, Farook College challenged the Waqf Board’s decision before the tribunal, arguing that the land had been received as a donation. The tribunal will issue its final decision after hearing from all the parties involved.

