    'PunjAAP': Arvind Kejriwal congratulates people on 'revolution', shares pic with Mann

    As the Aam Aadmi Party is on its way to form the government, the party president Arvind Kejriwal praised the state's people on bringing about a "revolution." He shared a photo with the party's chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann, who is running from the Dhuri seat.

    Punjab Election 2022 PunjAAP Arvind Kejriwal congratulates people on revolution shares pic with Mann gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    Meanwhile, the party also shared the photo with the caption: "PunjAAP" with a heart emoticon.

    The early trends show that AAP is sweeping the state with 89 seats, while Congress in on the second spot with 15 seats. 

    The exit polls revealed that the people of Punjab overwhelmingly backed Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's jodi. They have accepted and acknowledged Kejriwal's governance philosophy. And the state of Punjab, desirous of change, deposed the old political parties – the Akali Dal and the Congress – in favour of a new political start-up – AAP and its tried-and-tested Delhi model.

    People are dissatisfied with the state's two political parties, the BJP and the Congress, for failing to rule the state for a long time, according to the trends. They seek a model with free electricity and water, world-class education, and cutting-edge health infrastructure in the form of mohalla clinics.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
