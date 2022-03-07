Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: Bhagwant Mann confident of winning more than 80 seats

"What calculation? We are getting more than 80 seats. They (the rest of the parties that contested Punjab elections) can sit down and calculate among themselves," added Mann.

As exit polls show that Aam Aadmi Party is set to emerge as the single largest party in Punjab, the party's CM candidate, Bhagwant Mann, seemed confident of winning more than 80 seats.

Speaking to the media, Mann said people's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next five years is locked in the EVM machines. He said that results would be announced on Mach 10, and they would accept the people's mandate.

"What calculation? We are getting more than 80 seats. They (the rest of the parties that contested Punjab elections) can sit down and calculate among themselves," added Mann.

Exit polls show that the people of Punjab overwhelmingly supported the jodi of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. They have agreed to and recognised Kejriwal's governance model. And the state of Punjab, which desired change, deposed the traditional political parties – the Akali Dal and the Congress – in favour of a new political start-up – AAP and its tried-and-tested Delhi model. One of the major promises was to dismantle all Mafias, including those controlled by politicians, such as the transport mafia, the Reta Bajri mafia, the liquor mafia, and the cable mafia.

The state saw a multi-pronged campaign, with the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Akali Dal-BSP, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress all involved. As a result, a loud campaign was begun, with drugs, corruption, and jobs emerging as significant topics.

