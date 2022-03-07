Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: 'Wait for 3 more days, situation will be clear,' say Congress leaders

    "Let's just wait for 3 more days as the situation will be clear on March 10," said Congress leader Sunil Jakhar as exit polls predicted that AAP would be forming government soon.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 8:53 PM IST

    As the exit polls predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party is having a clean sweep in Punjab, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar asked everyone to wait for three more days as the situation would be clear on March 10. Even the current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, speaking to the media, said the sealed EVMs would reveal what is going to happen. "Wait for the Macrh 10," Channi added.

    The leaders' comments came as the Punjab Exit Polls 2022 predicted that the party is set for a landslide victory. 

    The state saw a multi-pronged battle, with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Akali Dal-BSP, and BJP-Punjab Lok Congress all in the mix. As a result, a high-decibel campaign was launched, with drugs, corruption, and employment emerging as key issues. 

    The Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 are being viewed as a prestige battle for the Congress, which is vying to retain power in the state. In 2017, the Congress party won 80 of the 117 seats in Punjab. The AAP attempted to market its 'Delhi model' in order to sway Punjab voters. Bhagwant Mann, a Lok Sabha MP, has been named the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate.

