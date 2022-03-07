Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: What worked for Aam Aadmi Party to sweep state?

According to exit polls, the people of Punjab overwhelmingly voted for the jodi of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. They have accepted and acknowledged Kejriwal's governance model.

In a stunning surprise, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to dethrone the Congress in Punjab Assembly elections 2022, giving the party its second state within ten years of its formation. According to exit polls 2022, the party currently in power in Delhi is expected to win 75-plus seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

According to exit polls, the people of Punjab overwhelmingly voted for the jodi of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. They have accepted and acknowledged Kejriwal's governance model. And the state of Punjab, which craved change, has deposed the traditional political parties – Akali Dal and the Congress – favouring a new political start-up – AAP and its tried-and-tested Delhi model.

Exit polls show that people are tired of the BJP and Congress, the state's traditional political parties, not administering the state for a long time. They want a model of free electricity, free water, world-class education, and state-of-the-art health infrastructure in the form of mohalla clinics.

During campaigning, Kejriwal said that AAP members have only stated that they have managed schools well in Delhi and will improve education in Punjab if the party is able to form the government.

"Like Delhi, we will build fantastic schools, hospitals, roads, and electricity infrastructure in Punjab while also creating jobs," he said. Kejriwal also addressed the problem of unemployment in Punjab. He stated that many children are unemployed and that if people vote for AAP, he and his party will provide employment.

One of the major promises was to dismantle all Mafias, including those controlled by politicians, such as the transport mafia, the Reta Bajri mafia, the liquor mafia, and the cable mafia.

According to the report, top politicians involved in the drug trade, selling bogus pesticides, and running the 'Reta-Bajri' and other mafias will be punished and imprisoned.

On February 20, elections were held for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab. Psephologists predict a fractured mandate because the state recorded 72 per cent voter turnout compared to 77.36 per cent in 2017.

The state saw a multi-pronged battle, with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Akali Dal-BSP, and BJP-Punjab Lok Congress all in the mix. As a result, a high-decibel campaign was launched, with drugs, corruption, and employment emerging as key issues. The Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 are being viewed as a prestige battle for Congress, which is vying to retain power in the state. In 2017, the Congress party won 80 of the 117 seats in Punjab.

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: 'Wait for 3 more days, situation will be clear,' say Congress leaders

Also Read | Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: AAP likely to sweep state, say first predictions

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: AAP likely to become single largest party, predict pollsters