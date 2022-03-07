Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: AAP likely to sweep state, say first predictions

    Exit polls will give a glimpse of what may be expected later on the counting day. 

    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    On March 10, the results of the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be announced. But, before that, the Exit Poll will reveal who will be in charge of Punjab's power.

    Live Exit Poll Trends:

    India Today-Axis 
    Congress: 19-31
    BJP: 1-4 
    AAP: 76-90
    SAD: 7-11 
    Others: 0-2 

    ABP ( C-Voter) 
    Congress: 22-28
    AAP: 51-61
    BJP: 7-13
    SAD: 20-26
    Others: 1-5

    India News (Jan Ki Baat)
    Congress: 31-18
    AAP: 60-84
    BJP: 7-3
    SAD: 19-12

    News24 (Today's Chanakaya)
    Congress: 10
    AAP: 100
    BJP: 1
    SAD: 6

    Republic (P-Marq)
    Congress: 23-31
    AAP: 62-70
    BJP: 1-3
    SAD: 16-24
    Others : 1-3

    Zee News (Designboxed)
    Congress: 26-33
    AAP: 52-61
    BJP: 3-7
    SAD: 24-32

    NewsX - Polstrat
    Congress: 24-29
    BJP: 1-6
    AAP: 56-61
    SAD: 22-26
     

    Punjab Assembly elections were held on February 20. All parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Punjab Lok Congress, are declaring victory. But who will win the public's trust will be revealed only on March 10. But, before that, the Exit Poll will reveal who will be in charge of the state's power.

    People in Punjab voted in assembly elections for 117 seats. This time, the Congress has placed its bet on Charanjit Singh Channi, who served as the state's chief minister for 111 days. At the same time, Bhagwant Mann's reputation from the Aam Aadmi Party is in fray. Captain Amarinder Singh, the state's chief minister for about four and a half years, on the other hand, broke away from the Congress and formed a new party. He's also causing a stir in the election campaign.

    For the 117 assembly seats, a total of 24740 polling stations were set up. Punjab's situation appeared to be improving when the polling percentage graph reached 65.32 percent. This time, 196 special booths were set up in the state for female voters. The highest number of votes were cast there, implying that record voting occurred.

    The Punjab Legislative Assembly's term ends on March 27, 2022. The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly elections in 2017, restoring it to power after a 10-year absence. While the alliance of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP was reduced to only 18 seats. With 20 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party became the main opposition party. Captain Amarinder Singh was appointed Chief Minister, but after four years, the Congress replaced Captain Amarinder with Charanjit Singh Channi. To form the government in Punjab, any party or alliance must obtain 59 seats.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 8:18 PM IST
