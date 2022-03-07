Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: AAP likely to become single largest party, predict pollsters

    According to various exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party will win the most seats in the state of Punjab. If Kejriwal's AAP wins power in Punjab, it will be a huge step forward because he will be in charge of a full state, as opposed to Delhi, which is a Union Territory.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 9:32 PM IST

    According to exit polls, the people of Punjab overwhelmingly voted for the jodi of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. They have accepted and acknowledged Kejriwal's governance model. And the state of Punjab, which craved change, has deposed the traditional political parties – Akali Dal and the Congress – in favour of a new political start-up – AAP and its tried-and-tested Delhi model.

    As per India Today-Axis predictions, Congress 19-31, BJP 1-4, AAP 76-90, SAD 7-11 and others: 0-2 

    According to ABP (C-Voter), Congress: 22-28, AAP: 51-61, BJP: 7-13, SAD: 20-26 and Others: 1-5

    India News (Jan Ki Baat) predicts, Congress: 31-18, AAP: 60-84, BJP: 7-3, SAD: 19-12

    News24 (Today's Chanakaya) states, Congress: 10, AAP: 100, BJP: 1, SAD: 6

    Republic (P-Marq) predicts, Congress: 23-31, AAP: 62-70, BJP: 1-3, SAD: 16-24 and Others : 1-3

    NewsX - Polstrat states, Congress: 24-29, BJP: 1-6, AAP: 56-61 and SAD: 22-26

    Punjab voted in assembly elections for 117 seats. This time, the Congress is banking on Charanjit Singh Channi, the state's chief minister, for 111 days. At the same time, Bhagwant Mann's Aam Aadmi Party is also in fray. Captain Amarinder Singh, the state's chief minister for about four and a half years, broke away from the Congress and formed a new party. He's also in fray for the state elections. 

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 9:32 PM IST
