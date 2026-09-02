In Ludhiana, the Progressive Poultry Farmers Association says maize has jumped from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per quintal and bajra to ₹2,350, lifting egg production costs. Retail eggs have touched ₹7, with farmers warning further rises are possible amid ethanol-linked demand.

Ludhiana: Eggs in Punjab could get costlier as poultry feed prices continue to climb, industry representatives said, with retail rates already at ₹7 compared to ₹6 before the monsoon. Farmers link the squeeze to a sharp rise in key feed ingredients and warn that any further pressure may flow through to consumers.

The debate over ethanol-blended petrol has spilled into the poultry sector, with growers reporting that feed inputs have surged over the past three months. They say the jump in maize—central to poultry rations—alongside higher pearl millet (bajra) and soybean rates, is lifting the cost of production just as households grapple with pricier essentials.

## Feed costs climb on ethanol-linked demand

Mohinder Arora, chairman of the Progressive Poultry Farmers Association, Punjab, said maize has risen from around ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per quintal, while pearl millet has moved from around ₹2,000 to ₹2,350 per quintal. He attributed the sharp increase in maize to higher demand and market activity amid ongoing discussion on using maize for ethanol production. Despite the feed spike, he said retail egg prices have so far remained relatively stable.

Feed costs climb on ethanol-linked demand

"An egg that was selling for around ₹6 in the retail market before the monsoon has already touched ₹7," said Arora.

Arora added that if production costs keep rising, the pressure could eventually be reflected in retail prices. He noted the sector also endured a difficult summer, when high temperatures and diseases among birds depressed output and temporarily pushed up egg rates.

Association president Jasmeet Dango said poultry farmers across Punjab are feeling the impact of rising feed prices. The association represents more than 400 poultry farms in the state, he said.

Producers squeezed; consumers may see higher bills

According to Dango, the increased cost of feed has pushed the production cost of a single egg to nearly ₹5.50, leaving farmers little room to absorb any further rise in inputs.

Producers fear that if feed costs continue to climb, they may have no option but to pass on the burden. Any additional increase in egg prices, they said, would add to household strain at a time when sugar and vegetables are already more expensive.

Farmers said sustained relief in feed markets will be essential to keeping retail egg prices steady.