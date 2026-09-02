A Delhi model's video of sticking his phone on a moving metro has gone viral. The clip got 65 million views and 2 million likes in just 20 hours.

Viral content from the Delhi Metro has been trending for a while. A new trend has emerged where people stick their phones on top of moving metro trains to shoot reels. As the train moves, the phone travels outside the station, capturing unique visuals.

Nikhil Kochar, a Delhi-based model known for his style and dressing sense, recently set a new trend with a similar stunt. His video has gone massively viral on the internet.

The song's lyrics matched perfectly with the moment the train started moving

In the clip, Nikhil placed one phone on top of a stationary metro on the Yellow Line. His friend filmed him with another phone. As he started performing steps to the famous song 'Manma Emotion Jaage Re' from the movie Dilwale 2, the train began moving. The lyrics "Tera jalwa dekha toh dil hua Milkha, badi tej bhaage re" synced perfectly with the moment, making the video a perfect fit.

The clip became a sensation within 20 hours, crossing 65 million views and 2 million likes. Nikhil said he tried to set a new trend with a desi twist. He also asked his audience to wait till the end.

The phone on the metro captured views of stations and routes, adding a natural feel to the video. Of course, Nikhil must have got his phone back to upload the clip. How he got it remains unclear.

Social media users flooded the comments section with one repeated question: "How did you get the phone back?" Some guessed a friend must have been waiting at the next station. One user called it the best thing they had seen on the internet. Another said the guy's confidence was truly at its peak.