Eggs may be getting noticeably costlier in the coming months, with rising poultry feed costs and the expected winter demand putting fresh pressure on prices.

Egg prices have already risen by around 35-40% over the past year. According to National Egg Co-ordination Committee data reported by The Economic Times, the ex-farm price is currently around Rs 7 per egg, while retail prices in many markets are between Rs 8.50 and Rs 9.

But could consumers really end up paying Rs 20-25 for a single egg during winter? That figure should be treated with caution. Reports suggest such prices are an expectation for certain premium or specialised egg brands rather than a confirmed nationwide price forecast for all eggs. Still, the broader trend is clear: the cost of producing eggs has risen sharply.