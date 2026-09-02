8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Details Out? Here's How Much Your Salary Could Jump!
The 8th Pay Commission is the talk of the town for all central government employees. While nothing is final yet, we have a rough idea of how much salaries could increase. Check out the detailed calculations inside.
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8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor Salary Hike Explained
The 8th Pay Commission began its work on August 3. It's already been three months, which is almost half the time given. The commission has a total of 18 months from November 3 to submit its final report with recommendations on pay revision and allowances.
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8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor Salary Hike Explained
The commission has scheduled crucial discussions in Jaipur on August 31 and September 1, 2026. This meeting will decide the revised salary under the new pay structure. For context, the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions had implemented fitment factors of 1.86 and 2.57, respectively.
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8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor Salary Hike Explained
Major employee unions and pensioner bodies like NC-JCM, AIDEF, and FNPO are pushing for a higher fitment factor this time. They argue that a bigger hike is essential to manage rising inflation and the increasing cost of living.
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8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor Salary Hike Explained
So, what could the new salary look like? Let's take an example. If an employee's current basic pay is ₹29,200, here's the possible new basic pay based on different fitment factors: ₹58,400 (at 2.0), ₹61,320 (at 2.10), ₹65,700 (at 2.25), and ₹75,044 (at 2.57).
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8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor Salary Hike Explained
Let's look at another example. For an employee with a basic pay of ₹35,500, the new salary could range from ₹70,800 to ₹90,978, depending on the final fitment factor. The possible figures are ₹70,800, ₹74,340, ₹79,650, and ₹90,978.
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8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor Salary Hike Explained
While these calculations give us a good idea, the final fitment factor has not been decided yet. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the commission to announce the official figure.
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