CM C Joseph Vijay is likely to announce the TN government's plan to shift the Legislative Assembly and Secretariat from Fort St George. Four locations are being considered. The move comes amid a political debate over the scrapped Parandur airport.

TN Govt Plans to Relocate Assembly, Secretariat

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to announce the state government's plan to shift the Legislative Assembly and Secretariat out of the historic Fort St George campus today. According to government sources, the announcement is expected to be made during the ongoing Assembly session, with the state government examining options for relocating the Assembly and Secretariat to a new integrated complex.

According to government sources, four locations are currently under consideration for construction of the proposed Secretariat complex. These include Pattinapakkam, Nandambakkam, Koyambedu and the Highways Department office premises in Guindy.

The proposed relocation would mark a significant administrative change for the state, with Fort St George having served as the seat of Tamil Nadu's government and legislature for decades. The development comes amid political debate in the state over major infrastructure projects, including the proposed Parandur airport.

Parandur Airport Project Scrapped Amid Political Row

Earlier on August 25, a war of words broke out between ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members in the Assembly over the decision to scrap the proposed Parandur airport project.

Law Minister Nirmal Kumar referred to "G Square Maapilai" while speaking about those who allegedly benefited from the project. PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna also alleged that realtors linked to a political party had purchased large parcels of land even before the airport's Detailed Project Report was released. DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu hit back at the ruling party during the exchange, asking, "For which Lottery son-in-law is the new airport project being developed?"

The verbal clash followed Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's announcement under Rule 110 that the proposed Parandur Greenfield International Airport project would be scrapped and an alternative site identified. Vijay cited environmental concerns, the impact on agricultural land and the possible loss of local livelihoods while explaining the decision.

He had also said that Chennai requires a second airport to meet its long-term passenger, industrial and cargo requirements, but stressed that development should not come at the expense of local communities.

The state government is now expected to identify alternative sites for the airport in consultation with experts, while the Airports Authority of India will conduct feasibility studies for shortlisted locations. The Civil Aviation Ministry had granted in-principle approval in April 2025 for a Greenfield international airport at Parandur. (ANI)