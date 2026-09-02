A Bengaluru resident, Priyam Tahabilder, was shocked to find a fully smoked beedi in his pav bhaji ordered through Zomato. He shared a photo of the discovery online, which went viral and sparked a debate on food safety and accountability. Zomato's response was to offer a ₹100 coupon for his next order.

A Bengaluru food delivery order took an unexpected turn after a customer claimed he found a fully smoked beedi accompanying his pav bhaji. Priyam Tahabilder, a resident of Bengaluru, allegedly ordered pav bhaji on Zomato, anticipating a standard dinner. Rather, he saw a used beedi on the plate with the meal when the order arrived.

Tahabilder later shared a photograph of the bizarre discovery online, turning an otherwise ordinary food order into a viral social media moment. The photo that Tahabilder posted showed the beedi resting on the plate above some chopped onions that were presented with the pav bhaji.

Sharing his experience, he wrote, “Ordered pav bhaji from Zomato and got a beedi for free. It was fully smoked though. Not the kind of freebie I’d have wanted, honestly. Zomato Care.”

Look At Viral LinkedIn Post

Social media users instantly took notice of the bizarre post, with some questioning the restaurant's food handling procedures and others making fun of the situation.

How Did Zomato Respond?

Tahabilder later provided an update, claiming that Zomato's customer support team had contacted him following the complaint. He wrote, “Update: Zomato offered a ₹100 coupon for my next order.”

A debate regarding who should be eventually held accountable when a foreign item is found in a restaurant delivery order was also spurred by the occurrence.

Internet Reacts

While some users focused on food safety and accountability, others couldn't resist adding humour to the unusual situation.

One person joked, “Extra smoke flavor Added.”

Another sarcastically commented, “This is what's wrong with today's generation. They don't look at the brighter side of things.”