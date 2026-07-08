Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urged citizens to ensure their names are included in the new voter list as part of the Special Intensive Revision. He highlighted the door-to-door exercise by Booth Level Officers and the final list publication on October 1.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appealed to voters to ensure that their names are included in the final voter list to be published on October 1 following the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in Punjab on June 25.

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During the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are carrying out door-to-door distribution and collection of enumeration forms across the state.

CM Mann's Appeal to Citizens

Highlighting the fulfilment of his government's financial promises to women, Mann urged citizens to complete the required registration forms and advised them to seek assistance from local volunteers if needed. "...I have fulfilled my promise by depositing money into the accounts of mothers and sisters. A new form must be filled out to ensure that your name is included in the new voters' list, as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is currently being carried out. I appeal to everyone to fill out the form, and if you need any assistance, you can contact the local volunteers..." CM Mann said in a video message.

Electoral Roll Revision Process

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process. The poll body earlier said that over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOS) will carry out house-to-house verification work, supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase.

Schedule for Punjab

For Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24. The draft roll will be published on July 31 with claims and objections open from July 31 to August 30. The notice phase and disposal will continue from July 31 to September 28 and the final roll will be published on October 1.