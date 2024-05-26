Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune accident: Porsche Taycan was teen's 'birthday gift' from his grandfather, says report

    Surendra Agrawal, grandfather of the 17-year-old suspect, had shared a picture of the luxury car on a WhatsApp group two months prior, stating it was a birthday present for his grandson. The deadly Porsche crash has led to Surendra Agrawal’s arrest on charges of threatening their driver, Gangaram, and coercing him to falsely claim he was driving the sports car at the time of the accident.

    Pune accident: Porsche Taycan was teen's 'birthday gift' from his grandfather, says report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    The Porsche Taycan, involved in the crash that killed two people in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, was reportedly gifted to the 17-year-old boy, who was allegedly driving it, by his grandfather Surendra Agrawal. The grandfather of the teenager was arrested by Pune Police on Saturday for allegedly putting the family's driver under duress and making him accept responsibility for the May 19 tragedy that claimed the lives of IT workers Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya.

    According to a media reports that quoted the minor's grandfather's friend, Surendra Agrawal posted a photo of the opulent vehicle on a WhatsApp group two months prior, claiming it was a birthday present for his grandson.

    Earlier, Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar said that the Agarwals allegedly lured the driver, Gangaram Poojari with cash to claim responsibility for the accident committed by the minor. They intimidated and detained him for two days at their house when he objected.

    Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Social media influencer booked for fake video of teen boasting about car crash

    According to Kumar, the driver, who is currently a key witness in the case, was pressured to admit that he was driving the expensive automobile when the accident occurred in an attempt to save the little kid, but he refused to comply.

    Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Teen's grandfather arrested for 'asking driver to take blame'

    "The driver stated in a statement provided to the Yerawada police station following the collision that he was operating the vehicle. However, it was discovered that the teenager was driving the vehicle," Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters.

    “He was pressured to give a statement to police as per their directions,” Kumar said, adding that the driver was offered gifts and cash for owning up to the crash of the Porsche driven by the teenager, and also threatened.

    Vishal Agarwal and his father were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).  Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while being drunk, was driving the car, the commissioner had said earlier.

    Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Two police officers suspended, driver alleges teen's father asked to take blame

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
