    Pune Porsche accident: Two police officers suspended, driver alleges teen's father asked to take blame

    Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh, died on May 19 after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, hit their motorcycle in Pune city.

    Vishal Agrawal, the father of the 17-year-old Pune teen whose speeding Porsche knocked down and killed two people on Sunday, was sent to judicial custody till June 7 by a special court in the city. In order to allow for more investigation, the Pune police, who were looking into the hit-and-run case, had asked for an extension of the teen's father's custody.

    Two IT engineers, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were killed when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-and-a-half-year-old boy in an inebriated state, hit their motorcycle at Pune’s Kalyani Nagar junction on May 19.

    Two officials suspended

    Two Yerawada police officers, Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari, were suspended on Friday for "late reporting" and "dereliction of duty" in the investigation of a car accident involving a 17-year-old juvenile.  The juvenile’s Porsche knocked down and killed two individuals on May 19.

    The accident, which occurred in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, was mishandled by the police. According to Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil, the police officers failed to promptly inform senior officers and the police control room. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated there was a substantial delay in obtaining the juvenile's blood samples, which were collected at 11 p.m., well after the 3 a.m. incident.

    Asked to take the blame, alleges driver

    The driver, who was claimed to be behind the wheel in the fatal crash, has now alleged that he was coerced by the teen’s father to take the blame and admit to being the driver at the time of the accident. According to the driver, he was promised a “handsome reward” by the boy’s father if he confessed to being the person behind the wheel.

    Rs 47,000 bill and non-payment of RTO registration

    The prosecution argued for extended police custody to investigate a Rs 47,000 bill paid by the juvenile at Cosie Restaurant. Additionally, section 420 (cheating) of the IPC was added against Agarwal for non-payment of RTO fees for the Porsche's registration.

    Agarwal and the others, including the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments, are accused of serving alcohol to the underage driver. Agarwal faces charges under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The FIR claims Agarwal allowed his son to drive without a valid license, endangering his life.

