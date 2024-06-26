Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Assembly passes resolution slamming NTA over NEET and UGC-NET fiasco

    The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Both the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF expressed concerns about the NTA's credibility and competence.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday (June 26). The resolution calls for immediate action from the Central government to address the concerns of the affected candidates.

    The ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF voiced their concerns about the recent irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. They questioned the National Testing Agency's (NTA) credibility and competence in administering these critical entrance tests.

    LDF MLA M Vijin raised the issue in the House, alleging that the Central government was responsible for the irregularities in the NEET exam.

    He also claimed that the NEET results were announced on June 4, coinciding with the Lok Sabha poll results, to divert attention from the entrance test outcome. His concerns were supported by the UDF, which also held the Centre responsible for the irregularities in the entrance exams.

    Both the opposition and the LDF accused the Centre of altering the country's education policy to serve their political interests.

    Subsequently, state Higher Education Minister R Bindu introduced a resolution condemning the NTA's functioning and the support it received from the Centre. The resolution demanded that the central government take urgent measures to address the grievances of students and candidates affected by the NEET and NET exams. The House unanimously passed the resolution.
     

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 5:54 PM IST
