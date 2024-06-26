Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days; Details

A high wave alert is active along the Kerala coast due to strong winds and adverse weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of very heavy or extremely intense rainfall over the next three days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of very heavy or extremely intense rainfall over the next three days. An orange alert has been issued today for the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta. Heavy rains will persist in Kerala due to a low-pressure area extending from the central Kerala coast to the Maharashtra coast. Strong westerly and southwesterly winds continue to impact the Kerala coast.

An orange alert has also been issued for Kannur and Wayanad districts for tomorrow (June 27). Radar data indicates that monsoon winds are blowing at a maximum speed of 45-55 km per hour along the Kerala coast.

Today, Kerala recorded the highest rainfall of the monsoon season so far, with an average of 69.6 mm across the state. Kottayam district received an average of 103 mm, followed by Wayanad with 95.8 mm, Kannur with 89.2 mm, Kasaragod with 85 mm, and Ernakulam with 80.1 mm.

A high wave alert has been issued for the Kerala coast, with strong winds and bad weather expected. People are advised not to venture into the sea from the Kerala coast today and tomorrow.

Aruvikara, Kallarkutty, Lower Periyar, Pambla and Peringalkooth dams are being released as a precautionary measure. The water level in other dams is being monitored accurately. State and District Emergency Operations Centers and Taluk Level Control Rooms are functioning 24 hours a day.

9 teams of the National Disaster Response Force under the command of Arakkonam 4th Battalion have been deployed in different places of Kerala. They are located in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Wayanad districts.



