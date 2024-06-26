Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls for diplomatic thaw with India amid economic challenges

    Speaking at a Pakistan government-run think tank's founding anniversary, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: "Pakistan does not believe in perpetual hostility."

    Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls for diplomatic thaw with India amid economic challenges AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    About a decade of hostilities between two countries, Pakistan now wants to normalise its relations with India amid its crisis-ridden economy. 

    Speaking at a Pakistan government-run think tank's founding anniversary, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: "Pakistan does not believe in perpetual hostility."

    After CBI arrest, Arvind Kejriwal complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level

    He also said: "We want good-neighbourly relations with India on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect, and a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute."

    His statement assumes significance and believed to be opening a channel for Islamabad-New Delhi talks on bilateral issues as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi assumes charge for the third time.

    On the occasion, the deputy prime minister of Pakistan also said that the governments of both countries owed peace to South Asia to prioritise cooperation over discord.

    "Since the region lagging far behind on HDI (human development indices), illiteracy, disease, food and water scarcity, beset by poverty, unemployment, natural disasters, environmental degradation, and climate change," Dar added.

    However, he further added Pakistan wouldn't acquiesce to unilateral dictates by India though it remained open to comprehensive dialogue on all outstanding issues. 

    "We will also take every step needed to maintain strategic stability in South Asia and would respond effectively and decisively to any ill-considered military misadventure by the 'Hindutva' driven dispensation in New Delhi," the deputy prime minister said.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticizes Indira Gandhi's Emergency decision on historic anniversary

    Ever since the withdrawal of Article 370 from the state of Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019, the two countries has been witnessing strain ties and has hit an all-time low.

    However, the prime ministers of both the countries have exchanged wishes on taking over the charge.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 3:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET scam: Culprits planned Rs 300 crore profit through paper leaks; report vkp

    NEET scam: Culprits planned Rs 300 crore profit through paper leaks; report

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticizes Indira Gandhi's Emergency decision on historic anniversary AJR

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticizes Indira Gandhi's Emergency decision on historic anniversary

    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7000 for failing to provide hot dosa anr

    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7,000 for failing to provide hot dosa

    After CBI arrest, Arvind Kejriwal complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level AJR

    After CBI arrest, Arvind Kejriwal complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level

    Case filed against PM Modi over 'INC will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark vkp

    Case filed against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark

    Recent Stories

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case RKK

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case

    7 major identification cards you should have if you are an Indian citizen gcw

    7 MAJOR identification cards you should have if you’re an Indian

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT RBA

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT

    'Fixtures fixed': Ex-cricketer David Lloyd questions ICC over India vs Pakistan showdown in every World Cup vkp

    'Fixtures fixed': Ex-cricketer David Lloyd questions ICC over India vs Pakistan showdown in every World Cup

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown snt

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon