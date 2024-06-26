 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: 7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

Kalki 2898 AD is the first Indian film to top $4 Million in northern US pre-sales and sell over 100,000 seats before release.
 

Image credits: Poster

7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

The film has eclipsed the Jr. NTR & Ram Charan-starrer RRR USA record in advance bookings and is poised to break all Indian cinema records.

Image credits: instagram

7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

The opening day worldwide advance booking in India exceeded Rs 70 Crore, making Kalki 2898 AD box office ka baap. No media or publicity events were held in any Telugu state.

Image credits: instagram

7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

The buzz developed despite fans' criticism of the directors for not promoting the film as necessary. Consider buying tickets for this spectacular film for the following reasons. 

Image credits: instagram

Prabhas

Prabhas became an unbeatable box office powerhouse with Baahubali 1 and 2. As a pan-Indian celebrity, all his films following Baahubali were filmed in many languages.
 

Image credits: instagram

Excellent Cast

Since then, Prabhas has been the only draw for films with several actors. Despite Kalki 2898 AD's stellar cast, Prabhas' image drove the film's touted theatrical debut.

Image credits: instagram

Cinematic and Visual Wonder

Made for Rs 600 Crore, Nag Ashwin worked five years on Kalki 2898 AD's writing and production to create a science fiction picture with a strong mythological link.

Image credits: instagram

VFX

The two theatrical trailers for fans and film enthusiasts showcase VFX, colour theme, graphics, and tone excellence. Expect cutting-edge special effects and futuristic settings.

Image credits: instagram

AI

Building the 'Bujji' AI-powered flying automobile and bullet-shooting vest from scratch using local talent cost Rs 200 Crore. 

Image credits: instagram

Popular Star Cameos

Nani, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Malvika Nair are rumoured to appear in noteworthy cameos in Kalki 2898 AD. 

Image credits: instagram

Story

The film spans 3100 BC to 2898 AD, making it mythical science fiction. Bhairava, from post-apocalyptic Kashi, wants to earn enough units to move to a city for the elite.

Image credits: instagram

Story

Shambala, a refugee camp for the poor, is another city. Aswattama, who vows to protect Sumathi's child, SUM 80, faces Bhairava, who wants to capture her.

Image credits: instagram

Nag Ashwin

Movie was written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is being funded by Vyjayanthi Movies for Rs 600 Crore. Filmed by Djordje Stojilijkovic, this science fiction action thriller.

Image credits: instagram

Editor

Editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film. Santhosh Narayanan composed the film's music.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One