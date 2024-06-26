Kalki 2898 AD: 7 reasons to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

Entertainment
Kalki 2898 AD is the first Indian film to top $4 Million in northern US pre-sales and sell over 100,000 seats before release.
The film has eclipsed the Jr. NTR & Ram Charan-starrer RRR USA record in advance bookings and is poised to break all Indian cinema records.
The opening day worldwide advance booking in India exceeded Rs 70 Crore, making Kalki 2898 AD box office ka baap. No media or publicity events were held in any Telugu state.
The buzz developed despite fans' criticism of the directors for not promoting the film as necessary. Consider buying tickets for this spectacular film for the following reasons.
Prabhas became an unbeatable box office powerhouse with Baahubali 1 and 2. As a pan-Indian celebrity, all his films following Baahubali were filmed in many languages.
Since then, Prabhas has been the only draw for films with several actors. Despite Kalki 2898 AD's stellar cast, Prabhas' image drove the film's touted theatrical debut.
Made for Rs 600 Crore, Nag Ashwin worked five years on Kalki 2898 AD's writing and production to create a science fiction picture with a strong mythological link.
The two theatrical trailers for fans and film enthusiasts showcase VFX, colour theme, graphics, and tone excellence. Expect cutting-edge special effects and futuristic settings.
Building the 'Bujji' AI-powered flying automobile and bullet-shooting vest from scratch using local talent cost Rs 200 Crore.
Nani, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Malvika Nair are rumoured to appear in noteworthy cameos in Kalki 2898 AD.
The film spans 3100 BC to 2898 AD, making it mythical science fiction. Bhairava, from post-apocalyptic Kashi, wants to earn enough units to move to a city for the elite.
Shambala, a refugee camp for the poor, is another city. Aswattama, who vows to protect Sumathi's child, SUM 80, faces Bhairava, who wants to capture her.
Movie was written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is being funded by Vyjayanthi Movies for Rs 600 Crore. Filmed by Djordje Stojilijkovic, this science fiction action thriller.
Editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film. Santhosh Narayanan composed the film's music.