BREAKING: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI remand in excise policy case

Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved to arrest Arvind Kejriwal after he was brought from Tihar Central Jail, where he is currently held in connection with a money laundering case under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday (June 26) sent Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP( Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to 3 days CBI remand in connection with Excise policy case.

The court had reserved its verdict in CBIs plea seeking 5 days remand of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Simultaneously, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal permission to withdraw his petition challenging the Delhi High Court's interim bail stay in the same money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor policy scam.

On June 20, Special Judge Niyay Bindu, acting as a vacation judge, granted bail to Kejriwal, citing the ED's failure to present direct evidence linking him to the crime's proceeds.

However, the High Court suspended this bail order on June 21, pending a decision on the stay. The High Court has also issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking for his response to the ED's plea challenging the trial court's decision, with the hearing scheduled for July 10.

