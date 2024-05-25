Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche accident: Social media influencer booked for fake video of teen boasting about car crash

    "The video which is being circulated is not of my son. That is a fake video. My son is in the detention centre," she said. Overwhelmed with emotion, she broke down before managing to compose herself.

    Pune Porsche accident: Social media influencer booked for fake video of teen boasting about car crash AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    In a recent development, Pune Police have booked a social media influencer for creating a fake video allegedly showing a teenager boasting about causing a fatal car accident. The video, which has been circulating on social media, falsely showed the teen, accused of fatally knocking down two people with his Porsche, bragging about getting away with the incident.

    The teenager's mother has publicly refuted the video's authenticity, saying in a video message that her son had no involvement in the clip. "The video which is being circulated is not of my son. That is a fake video. My son is in the detention centre," she said. Overwhelmed with emotion, she broke down before managing to compose herself.

    Karnataka: THIS hotel in Mysuru threatens legal action over Rs 80 lakh unpaid bills from PM Modi's visit

    Pune Police confirmed that the video is indeed fake and has no connection to the accused teen. Officials stated that the video was created by a social media influencer using a fake account.

    Meanwhile, the police have conducted a forensic examination of the Porsche involved in the accident, which is currently held at the Yerawada police station. "We have already carried out the forensic examination of the spot and now the car has also been examined. The technical aspects such as GPS, the cameras around the car were examined," said a senior police officer monitoring the investigation.

    In connection with the investigation, the police also summoned the accused teen's grandfather for questioning. "The grandfather, one of the friends of the teenager who was with him in the car when the accident took place, and the driver were questioned today in connection with the car accident," a crime branch official confirmed.

    Cyclone Remal to hit West Bengal today; IMD issues alert for THESE states

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
