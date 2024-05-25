Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's grandfather arrested for 'asking driver to take blame'

    Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old Pune Porsche driver, arrested by Pune police. He has been charged for helping his builder son, Vishal Agarwal, abscond, and ‘kidnapping’ and putting pressure on the driver to take the accident blame.

    The Pune Police on Saturday arrested Surendra Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy who rammed his sports car into a bike and killed two IT professionals on May 19.

    Agarwal is charged with intimidating the driver, Gangaram, and pressuring him to admit to the police that he was operating the Porsche when Aneesh Awadhiya and his companion Ashwini Koshta were slain. 

    Agarwal was arrested at 3 am from his residence in a new case registered by the Pune crime branch. This is the third FIR in the Pune Porsche crash case.

    Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Two police officers suspended, driver alleges teen's father asked to take blame

    Agarwal was on Thursday questioned by the crime branch after he stood surety for the teenager’s bail and assured the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) that the minor would mend his ways.

    According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has charge-sheeted the boy’s grandfather, he allegedly contracted Chhota Rajan in 2009 to execute Shiv Sena corporator Ajay Bhosale.

    Also Read | Pune Porsche accident case: Bid to save teen driver foiled; police insist on adult trial

    (More updates to follow)

