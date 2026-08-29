In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, a pregnant woman in labor was carried across a flooded stream on a cot by villagers. An ambulance could not reach her remote village due to the lack of a bridge and proper roads. Villagers have repeatedly demanded better infrastructure, including a permanent bridge, to prevent these dangerous situations in the future.

A distressing incident from Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli has once again highlighted the challenges faced by people living in remote villages during the monsoon. A 26-year-old pregnant woman had to be carried across a flooded stream on a cot after an ambulance was unable to reach her village because there was no bridge.

The incident took place in Koindul village, where Chhaya Suresh Naitam went into labour and needed immediate medical attention. However, the flooded streams and lack of proper road connectivity prevented the ambulance from reaching the village. With no other option available, local residents stepped in to help.

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Villagers Carry Woman Through Floodwaters

Villagers placed Chhaya on a cot and carried her through the floodwaters using a makeshift sling locally known as a kanwad. They carefully crossed the stream and transported her to the other side, where an ambulance was waiting.

A health worker also accompanied the woman during the difficult journey. After reaching the other side safely, Chhaya was taken to a hospital in the waiting ambulance.

The incident took place on Raksha Bandhan, adding another layer to the emotional episode, as the festival celebrates the bond of protection between brothers and sisters.

Villagers Demand Bridge and Better Roads

Residents said the incident is not an isolated occurrence. According to villagers, crossing the streams becomes difficult and sometimes dangerous every monsoon. They claimed they have repeatedly demanded a permanent bridge and proper road connectivity, but a lasting solution has yet to be provided.

The incident has also drawn attention to the difficulties faced by people in remote and tribal communities when they require emergency medical care. Villagers questioned how residents can still be forced to cross flooded streams to access basic healthcare decades after Independence.

A similar incident was reported a few weeks ago in Telangana, where a seven-month-pregnant woman was also carried across a swollen stream on a makeshift stretcher after heavy rains cut off access to her remote hamlet.