UP CM Yogi Adityanath declared the state is no longer 'Bimaru,' crediting his government for improving law and order, healthcare, and infrastructure. He slammed previous SP and Congress govts for their handling of the encephalitis crisis.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state has shed its image as a "Bimaru" state, stating that Uttar Pradesh now commands a "respectable image" due to improvements in healthcare, connectivity, education and law and order.

Addressing a programme in Deoria, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 80 development projects worth ₹305 crore, Adityanath said encephalitis was not merely a disease but reflected what he described as the "sick mindset" of previous Samajwadi Party and Congress governments.

CM Yogi slams previous govts over encephalitis

"Encephalitis was not merely a disease; it was a sick mindset. It was the sick mentality of the Samajwadi Party and Congress governments of that time -- a mentality that was devouring the innocent lives here while the authorities remained completely indifferent. They stayed silent; their empathy had died, and the innocent paid the price. Over forty years, more than fifty thousand innocent lives were lost. Not once did a Chief Minister from the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, nor a Prime Minister from the Congress, ever come here to see the situation. They never came to inquire or check on the well-being of the poor," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous governments remained indifferent to the plight of the poor and claimed that a parallel "mafia rule" operated across the state.

'Mafia crushed, focus now on development'

Adityanath also highlighted the government's law-and-order measures, saying that the mafia had been "crushed" and warning those who threaten women and traders that they would face either jail or "hell". He said the government had shifted its development focus from "one district, one mafia" to "one district, one medical college", pointing to the establishment of medical colleges in Deoria and Kushinagar. Adityanath said encephalitis had also been eradicated, linking the achievement to the government's healthcare initiatives. "A parallel mafia rule operated across the state. Today, I can say that UP has truly lived up to its name. No one calls UP a 'Bimaru' state anymore. No one questions Uttar Pradesh now. The state now commands a respectable image. The mafia has been crushed, wiped out completely. For those who threaten the safety of daughters and traders, there are only two places: either jail or hell; there is no third option. It is no longer a case of 'one district, one mafia'; now, it is 'one district, one medical college', which is why Deoria and Kushinagar now have medical colleges. Just as we have crushed the mafia, we have also eradicated diseases like encephalitis forever," Yogi said.

New benchmarks of development in Deoria

Highlighting development works in Deoria, he said the district now has a medical college named after Maharishi Deoraha Baba. He said connectivity was being improved through bypasses and flyovers, while roads were being upgraded from single-lane to double-lane, double-lane to four-lane and four-lane to six-lane roads. "Today, there is a medical college in Deoria. The medical college here has been constructed in the name of Maharishi Deoraha Baba, whose spiritual practice was dedicated to public welfare and national welfare. Deoria is today establishing new benchmarks of development. Here, connectivity is improving, bypasses and flyovers are being constructed. Single-lane roads are being converted to double lanes, double-lane roads to 4-lanes, and 4-lane roads to 6-lanes. Composite schools are being built. At the same time, the upgradation of Kasturba Gandhi schools is also underway," CM Yogi said.

He said Abhyudaya coaching facilities were being arranged to help young people prepare for competitive examinations, while basic education schools were being transformed under the government's 'Operation Kayakalp' programme. "Arrangements for Abhyudaya coaching are being made for the preparation of competitive exams for the youth, and comprehensive transformations are being carried out in basic education schools under 'Operation Kayakalp', so that the bright future of our children can be advanced," Yogi added.

CM Adityanath said these initiatives were aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, infrastructure and opportunities for the youth and establishing new benchmarks of development in Deoria. (ANI)