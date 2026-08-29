India is closely monitoring the flood situation in Nepal and extending all possible assistance, said MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. He confirmed the Indian Embassy has launched a helpline and is sending relief materials and medical aid.

India's Swift and Comprehensive Aid

India is closely monitoring the flood situation in Nepal and extending all possible assistance following the massive flood-related tragedy in the neighbouring country, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking in Gonda, Singh said that the Indian Embassy in Nepal immediately activated a 24-hour helpline after the tragedy to monitor the situation, identify those requiring assistance and coordinate relief efforts. "On the day this tragic incident occurred, our embassy there immediately launched a 24-hour helpline. They provided a number so we could keep a close watch on the situation, monitor developments, and identify exactly where assistance was needed," Singh said.

He said India has repeatedly dispatched special flights carrying medical aid and essential supplies to Nepal and continues to send relief material. Singh said India was extending every possible form of assistance and cooperation in accordance with the guidance of the Nepalese government.

NDRF on Standby at Border

He further said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in India's border areas, including along the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, to ensure that an immediate response can be mounted in the event of any crisis. "We have NDRF forces deployed in our border areas, such as along the UP-Bihar border, to ensure immediate action should any such crisis arise," Singh said.

The Minister said authorities are keeping a close watch on developments so that preventive measures, including evacuation of villagers, can be undertaken without delay if required.

Leaders Express Concern Over Tragedy

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed concern over the situation in Nepal and described the visuals emerging from the flood-affected areas as heartbreaking. "The visuals coming from Nepal are heartbreaking, and I have never seen such a tragedy in my life. The situation is very bad, and I believe we should all come together to help," Warring said in Chandigarh.

He also highlighted reports of Indians being missing in the disaster and appealed to the government and organisations to extend assistance. "Indians are also missing. I appeal to the government and organisations to come forward," he said.

India has been coordinating relief and rescue efforts in response to the disaster in Nepal, while authorities continue to monitor the situation and the condition of Indian nationals affected by the floods.

Nepal President Expresses Gratitude

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday expressed gratitude towards India for support and solidarity following a devastating flash flood on August 26, which killed 626 people. Paudel also condoled the demise of Indian nationals in Nepal. (ANI)