District Congress Committee (DCC) member Chenthi Anil was arrested by Sreekaryam Police for allegedly blocking Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan's convoy in Thiruvananthapuram. Police said the act was intended to insult the CM.

Congress Member Arrested for Obstructing CM's Convoy

District Congress Committee (DCC) member Chenthi Anil was arrested by Sreekaryam Police for allegedly blocking Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan's convoy in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place on Friday evening when Satheesan was travelling for a programme organised as part of the celebrations marking the birth anniversary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

The police in its remand report stated that the accused's provocation was with the intention of insulting the Chief Minister. The accused obstructed the official duties of the Chief Minister and the police personnel accompanying him, as per the remand report.

The report also states that several cases have been registered against the accused at Sreekaryam, Thumba and Medical College police stations, and that he is a person on the police rowdy list.

CM Satheesan Criticises Publisher Over Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Saturday criticised Penguin Random House India over its decision regarding Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, saying that "truth cannot be edited away to appease those in power".

In a post on X, Keralam CM wrote, "A publishing house that compromises its spine compromises democracy itself. The decision by Penguin Random House India regarding Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji's memoir, is deeply concerning. When a global publisher can release a book worldwide in its original form, why the sudden urge to censor and edit facts in India?"

CM Satheesan alleged that the publisher's decision was concerning and accused the Central Government of creating an atmosphere of intimidation.