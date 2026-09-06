A now-viral video shows people in Prayagraj carrying a funeral bier across a canal on two wooden poles, sparking safety concerns. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Another day, another bizarre incident caught on camera. Yes, you read that right. The infrastructure in some parts of the country has hit such a low level that a now-viral video from Prayagraj is sparking major safety concerns. Yes, in the video posted on social media, a few people from the Muslim community were seen carrying a funeral bier across a canal on two wooden poles. The video went viral quickly on social media, with netizens raising questions about basic infrastructure and safety standards.

Prayagraj Video Shows Funeral Bier Carried Across Canal on Two Wooden Poles

The video was posted by impactnews24x7 with the caption, “PRAYAGRAJ, UTTAR PRADESH. A video reportedly from the Jari Bazar area of Prayagraj has gone viral on social media, raising serious questions over basic public infrastructure and access to a local cemetery. In the video, members of the Muslim community can reportedly be seen carrying a funeral bier across a canal to reach the cemetery. What has shocked viewers is the extremely risky crossing, where only two wooden poles appear to have been placed over the water, forcing people carrying the bier to carefully walk across them.”

Take a look at the video

How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote, “Government take decision to construct bridge in canal.” Another user wrote, “Gobarment diplomats are enjoying parties having conferences in five star hotels with buffet.” One more user wrote, “There are so many people standing there who could solve the problem, but instead everyone is just waiting for their turn. Take action, not just your turn. #FixTheRoad #PublicVoice.”