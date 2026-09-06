Tamil Nadu Minister Arun Raj rejected allegations by Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin that law and order had deteriorated, stating that Chief Minister Vijay will respond to all questions raised by legislators in the Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Minister Arun Raj on Saturday said Chief Minister Vijay will respond to questions raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin and other legislators in the Assembly tomorrow, while rejecting allegations that law and order had deteriorated under the present government.

Minister Responds to Opposition

Responding to remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Arun Raj said, "Questions were asked not only by the Leader of the Opposition, but by all other leaders. Our Honourable CM will definitely answer all these questions."

"This government, legislature and democracy are for the people. The CM will answer in the same line as the Leader of the Opposition," he added.

Arun Raj said members of the Assembly have the privilege to express their views, but their speeches should reflect the concerns and sentiments of the people. "Whether it is the CM, Leader of the Opposition, Minister or MLA, they can speak anything in the Assembly as it is their privilege. But their speech should reflect the feelings and sentiments of the people; only then will it connect with them," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Minister also criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on law and order, saying the Opposition leader's speech gave an impression that the situation was satisfactory only during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and had deteriorated in the last 100 days. "The Leader of the Opposition’s speech on Thursday gave the impression that law and order was very well maintained during the DMK’s rule and had gone into shambles only during the last 100 days. But the situation is not like that, and everybody knows it," Arun Raj said.

Stalin Criticises TVK Government

Earlier on Thursday, Udhayanidhi Stalin had questioned Chief Minister Vijay over the law and order situation in the state and alleged that the TVK government had failed to introduce any new schemes during its first 116 days in office.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, Stalin said, "I want answers from CM Vijay, who holds the Police portfolio, on the collapse of law and order. It has been 116 days since this Government came to power. It has not introduced a single scheme; instead, it is neither endorsing schemes brought by the DMK regime nor scrapping them."

He also alleged a contradiction between the government's promises and announcements and claimed that the TVK government was focusing only on promoting reel content. “The Tamil Nadu Government was in top gear when the DMK was in power, but it is now in reverse gear under TVK rule. There is a contradiction between promises and announcements. The TVK Government is concentrating only on promoting reel content,” he said.

Alleges Collapse of Law and Order

Udhayanidhi Stalin also alleged that eight custodial deaths had taken place during the first 116 days of the TVK government and accused the Chief Minister of not directly responding to questions raised by Opposition parties. "Eight custodial deaths have occurred in the first 116 days of TVK rule. For the first time in history, the TVK Government locked down the Marina Beach in Chennai to curb a students' protest against NEET. Law and order has hit rock bottom in Tamil Nadu. When leaders make allegedly defamatory remarks against the CM, cases are registered, but no cases are filed against BJP leaders. CM Vijay has never responded directly to any questions raised by the Opposition parties,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said. (ANI)