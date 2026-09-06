Rahul Gandhi supported protesting students in Maharashtra, blaming the BJP govt for paper leaks and stalled recruitments. His remarks came amid a police probe into the MPSC FDA Inspector exam paper leak, which has led to several arrests.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday extended support to protesting students in Maharashtra, alleging that BJP-led governments have failed to address issues including paper leaks, stalled recruitments and rising education costs.

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, “In Maharashtra, thousands of students are on the streets, protesting peacefully - the reason isn't just one exam or recruitment, but a trust that's been shattered by the entire system. Whether it's the central or state government, every student is tormented by the BJP regime. Paper leaks, stalled recruitments, the unbearable cost of education, inhumane conditions in hostels, food like poison, fraud in DBT...and now, they've seized control of a constitutional body like MPSC and destroyed its credibility.”

“Every demand from students for their successful future is justified. The government must listen to their voice and act immediately - otherwise, this echo of the students will only grow louder until justice is served,” the post read.

MPSC Paper Leak Investigation

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came amid a Mumbai Police investigation into the alleged leak of the question paper for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Inspector examination.

The screening examination for the Drug Inspector was conducted offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra, and its result was declared on June 12. After the completion of interviews, the Commission published a provisional general merit list comprising 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible candidates for the post.

However, between July 22 and July 26, the Commission received complaints through email from candidates and public representatives alleging malpractice in the March 22 screening examination. The complaints alleged that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination, on March 20, and that these were subsequently circulated through social media or electronic media.

On Tuesday, accused Rutuja Patil was taken into custody from Nandurbar by the Property Cell of the Crime Branch. On August 26, the Crime Branch arrested six individuals in connection with the breach of confidentiality related to the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination. The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 2024, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (ANI)