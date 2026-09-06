Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar died of a heart attack. Colleagues including Minister Deepika Pandey and CM Hemant Soren mourned his passing, describing it as a massive loss for the state and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

'A Massive Loss for Jharkhand': Deepika Pandey Mourns Sudivya Kumar

Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of state Minister Sudivya Kumar, calling it a major loss for Jharkhand and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Deepika Pandey said that she and others were heading to Giridih to pay their last respects and appealed to people to visit and honour the late leader. "It is extremely difficult to come to terms with this news. We are all heading to Giridih from here, and I urge the people of Jharkhand, anyone who can go there to pay their respects, to do so. This is a massive loss for the state; anyone who knew Sudivya ji knows he was a knowledgeable person with the ability to make tough decisions when the situation demanded it," she said.

She further remembered Sudivya Kumar's contribution to the Jharkhand movement and his association with the JMM, saying his absence would be deeply felt by the party and the state. “This is a profound loss for the state and for the JMM, as he was someone who carved out his own identity through struggle and played an active role alongside 'Guruji' in the Jharkhand movement," Deepika Pandey added.

Details of Demise and Political Career

Minister Kumar passed away at Mercy Hospital in Giridih late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, hospital authorities said. He was brought to the hospital with complaints of chest pain and was declared dead despite resuscitation efforts by doctors. Kumar was an MLA from Giridih and General Secretary of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He served as a Cabinet Minister in the Jharkhand government and has also held charge of the Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs departments.

CM Hemant Soren Remembers 'Elder Brother'

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the demise of Sudivya Kumar and described him as an elder brother and a dedicated colleague. In a post on X, Soren said, “Late at night, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my elder brother, our beloved Sudivya Kumar Sonu Ji. Accepting this news is extremely difficult for me. Sonu Bhaiya's departure has left a void in my life that cannot be expressed in words.”

Recalling his association with Sudivya Kumar, Soren said, “Sonu Bhaiya was not just a senior colleague or political associate to me. He was like an elder brother—affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. The moments spent with him and the lessons learned from him will always remain with me.”

JMM Condoles Senior Leader's Death

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also condoled the death of its senior leader and minister, saying his demise was an irreparable loss for the party, government and the state. (ANI)