BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said PM Modi's visit to France and Slovakia marks a "new era for India on the global stage", citing a data protection partnership with France and improved strategic ties with Canada and others.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "multi-purpose, multidimensional, and highly productive" foreign visit marks the beginning of a "new era for India on the global stage".

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Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi returned to the national capital after wrapping his two-nation visit to France and Slovakia. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Trivedi said the visit helped establish India's position across several sectors internationally and France had agreed to work with India's Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture or DEPA.

France-India Collaboration on Data Protection

Trivedi said, "France has partnered with India's Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA). In today's AI era, data protection is a major challenge, and this collaboration aims to build a robust framework that can play a vital role in India. This reflects the Prime Minister's multi-purpose visit, where India has emerged in a new form, gaining strong trust from leading global economies."

Progress in Defence and India-Canada Relations

The BJP spokesperson highlighted defence and strategic outcomes, calling the "positive turn in relations between India and Canada" the most significant development. He said the negotiations on the General Security of Information Agreement signalled movement toward resolving security and sensitive information concerns that had affected India-Canada ties.

"A particularly important outcome of the visit was the progress made on defence and strategic issues with several countries. The most significant development was the positive turn in relations between India and Canada. When Mark Carney launched negotiations on the General Security of Information Agreement, it signalled movement toward resolving security and sensitive information concerns that had affected India-Canada relations. A framework was developed for the proper and timely exchange of information between the two countries. This demonstrates that the relationship between India and Canada, which had faced challenges for a considerable period, is now moving in a new and more positive direction," Trivedi said.

Slovakia Visit and International Recognition

Talking about the Slovakia leg of PM Modi's visit, Trivedi said the country is strategically important in Eastern Europe, and the bilateral strength was underlined when it conferred its highest civilian honour on the Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister Modi attended the G7 Summit and also visited Slovakia. The Slovak Republic is an extremely important country in Eastern Europe, and this was the first visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the country. The strength of India-Slovakia relations was evident from the fact that Slovakia conferred its highest civilian honour upon Prime Minister Modi. In this way, PM Modi, having received his 33rd international honour, has emerged not only as a prominent leader of India but also as one of the most distinguished leaders globally," he said.

G7 Summit and Technology Engagements

Trivedi said India's role was visible in the way it joined key discussions and strategic partnership talks in Nice and Paris. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with multiple leaders during the summit.

"The G7 Summit is one of the world's most significant meetings of major economies. India's important place within this forum can be understood from the way it participated in key discussions and engagements. At various summits held in places such as Nice and Paris, India took part in special global strategic partnership discussions, and Prime Minister Modi held several bilateral meetings with leaders of different countries. He also participated in the "India Innovates 2026" summit. Despite a busy schedule, the President of France, who was one of the principal hosts of the summit, attended the event. In addition, PM Modi participated in the VivaTech event in Paris," he added.

VivaTech, recognised as Europe's largest technology and startup convention, serves as a premier gathering for international leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and innovators. In the VivaTech event in Paris, India was the AI country of focus and partner country, using the platform to showcase the country's technological innovation and vision for artificial intelligence.

The Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event, brings together startups, technology leaders and investors under one roof.

Bilateral Meetings on G7 Sidelines

Alongside these engagements, he held side meetings with several world leaders, including former US President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of the UAE, the Prime Minister of Canada, and the European Union Commissioner.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France.

Building on this momentum of European engagement, Prime Minister Modi also met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, utilising the platform of the summit to deepen strategic and economic cooperation between New Delhi and Berlin. (ANI)

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