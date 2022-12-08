PM Modi's victory speech after historic mandate in Gujarat | Highlights

PM Modi on Thursday addressed the gathering from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in the national capital and spoke about the recently-declared Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Here are top highlights from PM Modi's speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Gujarat people for the massive, record-breaking mandate in the assembly elections, saying he was "humbled by their trust and faith". He also spoke about the Himachal Pradesh results, where the party didn't perform as expected. The Bharatiya Janata Party is set for a record seventh term in Gujarat as the party won 156 seats. While in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress wrested power from the BJP, as it claimed victory on 40 seats.

Here are some highlights from PM Modi's speech:

Message is clear... when the nation faces a challenge, the people of the country have faith in the BJP: PM Modi to BJP workers

"People voted for BJP because BJP has the power to take the biggest and toughest decisions in the interest of the country"

"This mandates has a message that politics of short cut won't work. The divisive politics is hurting India. Faultlines will be decimated."

"We have to bridge fault lines of language, region for progress."

"The anger against corruption and dynastic politics is gaining momentum. And I see it as a positive change," said. PM Modi. He said that youth have voted for BJP's vision and Vikas.

"We don't make announcements to win polls or to be in government for five years."

"The people of Gujarat have even created a record in breaking records. By giving the biggest mandate in the history of Gujarat to the BJP, the people of the state have created a new history."

"We lost Himachal by just 1 per cent vote share margin, which means BJP workers really worked hard," said PM Modi. He also assured that his government will cooperate with Himachal Pradesh government without any bias.

"The vision for BJP in these polls was 'Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat ka nirmaan'. When the country aims high, they know they can trust BJP. "

"BJP is inclusive in its approach. For BJP, men and women are seen as equals. For BJP, the women progress of women is a mission."

"India witnessed a big change in the last 8 years, for BJP government no work is small."

The tribal community has posed a faith in the BJP. They know BJP will fulfil their aspirations. BJP has ensured that India has got its first tribal President: PM Modi

PM Modi credited the Election Commission for holding free and fair elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"I thank the people of Delhi, Gujarat and Himachal. The BJP has been receiving love from across the country. Not just in Gujarat, but we had a big win in the UP byelection too - in Rampur."



