Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank you, Gujarat': Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate

    PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat as the BJP registered a historic win in the state assembly elections.

    Thank you Gujarat Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    As the Bharatiya Janata Party achieved a historic victory in the state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat. He credited the BJP workers in Gujarat for the victory and lauded their hard work.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

    PM Modi further said that this historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of Karyakartas, who are the real strength of the party. "To all hardworking Gujarat BJP karyakartas, I want to say - each of you is a champion!" he added.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: 'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur after Congress lead - adt

    'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur as Congress lead in Himachal Pradesh election 2022

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: How BJP scored a landslide victory

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: How BJP scored a landslide victory

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022 snt

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics: Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    'Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics': Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    Recent Stories

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80 vma

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: 'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur after Congress lead - adt

    'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur as Congress lead in Himachal Pradesh election 2022

    Who is Tina Thadani Singer Honey Singh introduced the model as Meri Girlfriend RBA

    Who is Tina Thadani? Singer Honey Singh introduced the model as ‘Meri Girlfriend’

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Portugal win the title without Cristiano Ronaldo? Michel Salgado retorts-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Portugal win the title without Cristiano Ronaldo? Michel Salgado retorts

    football Brazil press officer sparks outrage after manhandling cat at Qatar World Cup 2022 news conference before Croatia quarters snt

    'Hope Brazil loses': Fans fume over press officer manhandling cat before World Cup 2022 clash against Croatia

    Recent Videos

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon