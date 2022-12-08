'Thank you, Gujarat': Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat as the BJP registered a historic win in the state assembly elections.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party achieved a historic victory in the state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat. He credited the BJP workers in Gujarat for the victory and lauded their hard work.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

PM Modi further said that this historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of Karyakartas, who are the real strength of the party. "To all hardworking Gujarat BJP karyakartas, I want to say - each of you is a champion!" he added.