Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: How BJP scored a landslide victory

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has not gone down across the country. His popularity remains very high.

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: How BJP scored a landslide victory
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    The Gujarat mandate is unfolding in Bhartiya Janata Party's favour. In fact, the ruling BJP is poised for a record win, breaking the former chief minister Madhavrao Solanki’s 149-seat tally in the 182-member state assembly.

    In 1985, the Congress government under Madhavrao Solanki had won 149 seats, which was the highest to date. The highest seat share that the BJP had won before 2022 was 127 under Narendra Modi in 2002. The party has been in power in the state since 1995.

    Also Read: Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    During the campaign phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the voters to cast their votes for the BJP and break all old records. Asianet News Network reached out to political scientists to understand how BJP overcame anti-incumbency and secured a landslide victory

    Ashish Ranjan, Election Analyst

    "After Madhav Singh Solanki's 149 mark, the BJP is crossing that mark. And also, it is for the first time in India's electoral history that a ruling party is going to win power seven consecutive times. I believe it is because of these reasons:

    a) Vote splits 

    The Aam Aadmi Party has grabbed the Congress vote share. It does not mean that had the AAP not contested, the BJP would have lost the elections. If you see the vote percentage, the BJP has got around five per cent more than last election. So the BJP is the winner. The split in the votes has helped the BJP in getting a landslide victory.

    b) Modi factor

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has not gone down across the country. His popularity remains very high. For Gujarat, he is the Prime Minister, Chief Minister. Gujarat has voted in the name of Modi. If you look at the results, wherever he carried out roadshows -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara -- the BJP has swept the elections."

    Dr Ashutosh Singh, 
    Department of Political Science, University of Delhi

    "The Gujarat mandate shows that Prime Minister Modi's popularity is still intact, and no one stands next to him. I don't think there will be any change in the near future. He would remain the undisputed No 1 leader in Gujarat. More or less, the situation would be the same at the national level for the 2024 general elections. In Delhi MCD elections too, the BJP did not perform as badly as was expected."

    In this election, the AAP has made considerable gains in the Patidar and tribal seats. In the last election, the Congress had managed to win 77 seats while the BJP bagged 99, which was the worst-ever performance by the party.

    Also Read: Gujarat Election Results 2022: 3 key takeaways from the mandate

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022 snt

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics: Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    'Gujarat people have rejected revdi politics': Amit Shah's swipe at AAP

    Gujarat Election Results 2022 anand constituency land of amul bjp tastes success yogesh patel congress Kanti Sodha Parmar snt

    Gujarat Election 2022 Results: In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12 PM Modi Amit Shah to attend gcw

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Dec 12; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

    Recent Stories

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022 snt

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022

    Hardik Pandya throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold romantic song 'Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na' goes VIRAL

    Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles vma

    Life in a Metro sequel 'Metro In Dino' announced with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in leading roles

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon