PM Narendra Modi shared photos of his metro ride to SRCC's centenary event. He praised the college's 100-year legacy, its alumni, and contrasted India's past struggles with its current status as the fastest-growing major economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared glimpses of his metro journey while travelling to and from the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) programme. In a post on X, the Prime Minister shared, "Metro moments…On the way to the SRCC programme and back." The Prime Minister also shared pictures from his metro ride, where he was seen interacting with commuters.

PM Modi at SRCC's Centenary Celebration

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi participated in the centenary celebrations of SRCC. Addressing the gathering, he noted that the occasion is historic for both the college and the nation's education sector as multiple generations have gathered together. “I pay tribute to the founder Shri Ram ji and bow to his vision,” remarked PM Modi.

Highlighting the profound significance of this 100-year milestone for both the college and the nation's education sector, the Prime Minister paid tribute to founder Shri Ram ji and bowed to his enduring vision. “When an institution turns 100, it becomes an ocean of achievements and inspirations,” observed PM Modi.

Praise for College Legacy and Alumni

Tracing the college's magnificent evolution from a modest establishment in Daryaganj to a towering educational institution, the Prime Minister noted that it has shaped generations. He acknowledged the immense pride associated with the institution's name today. “Even today in DU, saying you are from SRCC is a flex in itself,” affirmed PM Modi, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Praising the stellar legacy of the college, the Prime Minister acknowledged the SRCC alumni as original trailblazers who have elevated the institution globally across various fields. He recalled his personal experiences working with notable alumni like the late Arun Jaitley and Sanjeev Sanyal, observing that graduates have excelled as artists, politicians, and judges. “Meaning, the alumni of SRCC have made their mark in every field,” noted PM Modi.

Reflecting on Past and Present India

Reflecting on the widespread nostalgia surrounding the current event, the Prime Minister observed that people are fondly remembering and revisiting his previous 2013 address at the college. He mentioned that the speech created a lasting wave whose positive impact remains completely intact even after 13 to 14 years. “Devoting myself wholeheartedly to the country is the inner passion that manifested in my words that day,” affirmed PM Modi.

Contrasting past struggles with today's achievements, the Prime Minister emphasised that terrorism has been defeated, with armed forces confidently striking enemies in their own homes and peace restored from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. He highlighted that the world now praises India's policy dynamism and its status as the fastest-growing major economy.

India's Economic and Security Achievements

“Achieving a 7.8 per cent quarterly growth amidst the West Asia war and global trade hurdles demonstrates India's intrinsic capability,” asserted PM Modi.

Presenting hard economic data to counter persistent critics, the Prime Minister detailed that between April and June, electricity production increased by 9 per cent, while overall vehicle sales surged by over 20 per cent, driven by a 20 per cent growth in two-wheelers and nearly 30 per cent in three-wheelers. He argued that an 8 per cent increase in steel and cement consumption proves that construction, housing, and commercial activity are rapidly expanding. “Despite this, for the people who saw the glass as half-empty in 2013, their mindset remains exactly the same today,” noted PM Modi.

A Call for 'Viksit Bharat'

Drawing inspiration from the SRCC college crest, the Prime Minister beautifully compared the youth's journey to a ship advancing toward a guiding sun. He called upon everyone to navigate a new path of self-reliance where the courage, the dreams, and the ultimate victory belong entirely to India. “On the path to a Viksit Bharat, every rapidly rising step should be ours,” asserted PM Modi. (ANI)