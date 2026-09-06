A 21-year-old woman jumped into the Chenab River from the Shiva Dal bridge in Doda district, prompting a massive search operation. Before the incident, she made a final phone call to her father, saying, "This is my life... Bye-bye, Papa," leaving the motive for her actions unknown.

A young woman allegedly jumped into the Chenab River from the Shiva Dal bridge near Prem Nagar in Doda district on Saturday afternoon, prompting an extensive search operation by the district administration and rescue teams. Before a 21-year-old woman jumped into the Chenab River in Doda district on Saturday, she spoke with her father over the phone, saying, “This is my life,” and “Bye-bye, Papa.”

Officials said the search operation was launched soon after the incident, with efforts underway to trace the woman in the river. The exact circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately known.

According to them, the incident happened at the Shiva Dal bridge close to Prem Nagar at approximately 2:00 pm. A video, purportedly captured by passersby who tried to discourage her, shows Payal Devi saying “bye-bye” before jumping into the river; the video subsequently went viral on social media.

The reasons that prompted Payal to take the drastic action were not immediately understood, according to officials.

Devi's father, Krishan Lal, claims that after attending a mela, Devi called him to let him know that she felt ill and planned to see a doctor.

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She was reportedly riding a motorbike on her way back after the doctor was supposedly unavailable. Her father said that afterward, someone who was with his daughter called to inform him that she had ran in the direction of the river.

“Nobody should come near me,” her father recalled Payal saying, adding that he subsequently spoke to her over the phone and repeatedly asked what had happened and whether someone had said or done anything to her.

According to Lal, Payal responded, “No, Papa. This is my own life. My heart tells me that I should go this way.” She then told him, “Bye-bye, Papa,” before the call ended, he said.