India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar and Consul General to Los Angeles KJ Sreenivasa visited Karnataka as part of their mid-career training, meeting state leaders and exploring advancements in science and technology.

Diplomatic Visit to Karnataka

India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar and Consul General to Los Angeles KJ Sreenivasa visited the state of Karnataka from August 31 to September 4 as part of their mid-career training programme conducted by the Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute, New Delhi. During the visit, he met the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chairman of the Legislative Council of Karnataka Saleem Ahmed, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the Minister of Home Affairs, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge; Minister of Transport B. Suresh; Minister of Industries MB Patil; and Minister of Energy and Tourism, KJ George.

They also visited the premises of Indian companies such as Centum and Sarvam AI, which are doing significant work in the areas of cutting-edge technologies. They also visited the CV Raman Research Institute and witnessed the significant work being done in the area of quantum computing. According to the release, the visit allowed them to witness India’s growing strength in the frontier areas of science and technology.

Mid-Career Training Programme in Delhi

Earlier they also attended two week training course at the Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute in Delhi along with 2002-2003 batches of Indian Foreign Service, where they began their training by calling on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and attended lectures and workshops by several eminent speakers including former Indian Ambassadors Ajay Bisaria, Sujan Chenoy, Mohan Kumar, Venkatesh Verma, Pankaj Saran, Sanjay Sudhir, Arun Singh, Javed Ashraf, Arvind Gupta, among others, head of the GIFT city, former President of ICCR Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, among others. They also called on the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. They also spent a day at Bharat Mandapam, where ITPO organised interactions with business and industry leaders, including Virat Bhatia of Apple India. (ANI)