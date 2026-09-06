A man's body was discovered in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, triggering a sharp political reaction from AAP. MLA Kuldeep Kumar accused the Delhi Police and the BJP government of failing to control rising crime, calling the city a 'crime capital'.

Tensions have flared in the national capital following the discovery of a man's body in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3. The incident sparked a fierce political backlash from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which heavily criticised law enforcement and the ruling administration over deteriorating law and order.

AAP Slams BJP, Delhi Police Over Law and Order

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar hit out at the Delhi Police and the Central/BJP administration over rising violent crime across the city. "Murders are taking place every day over the past month, yet what is the Delhi Police doing? What is the BJP government in Delhi doing? The situation has worsened ever since the BJP government came to power in Delhi... Delhi has become the crime capital... Police stations are no longer doing any work for the public. What use are such police stations to us? ... This is extremely unfortunate."

Police Launch Investigation

The body was discovered within the jurisdiction of the New Ashok Nagar police station in East Delhi. Upon receiving the news, a team of Delhi Police personnel rushed to the location and cordoned off the area to secure evidence and initiate a probe.

According to police officials, "A police team is present at the scene and conducting an investigation." Law enforcement personnel are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the death, establishing the timeline of events, and working to determine both the victim's identity and the cause of death.

Eyewitness Recounts Seeing Suspects

Nandlal Yadav, a security guard who witnessed the incident, revealed that two suspects were present at the scene around dawn and threatened him directly when he tried to step in: "I had seen some people at 4 AM. Those people were even threatening to kill me. There were two of them," he told ANI.

The investigation remains ongoing as police analyse local surveillance footage and await forensic reports. (ANI)