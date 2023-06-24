PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi's massive banner flies high in New York sky | WATCH

PM Modi's US visit: On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington, which was extended by an invitation from US President Joe Biden.

An aircraft towing a giant banner carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome message across the New York skyline as India and the United States inked a slew of agreements to commemorate his historic state visit. "Historic state visit to the USA," the banner read that also carried the photos of PM Modi and US President Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video and said, "Meanwhile in the sky of New York in United States of America."

PM Modi's visit was celebrated with New York lighting up its iconic Empire State Building and the Niagara Falls in the colours of the Indian flag.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington, which was extended by an invitation from US President Joe Biden.

Addressing the gathering at the luncheon, VP Harris said, "As I travel the world as Vice-President, I've seen the impact India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region."

Replying to this, PM Modi said, "I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris & Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department."

"In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India and US," PM Modi further said.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming". Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.

