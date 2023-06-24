Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi's massive banner flies high in New York sky | WATCH

    PM Modi's US visit: On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington, which was extended by an invitation from US President Joe Biden.

    PM Modi's US Visit: Prime Minister Modi's massive banner flies high in New York sky Video AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

    An aircraft towing a giant banner carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome message across the New York skyline as India and the United States inked a slew of agreements to commemorate his historic state visit. "Historic state visit to the USA," the banner read that also carried the photos of PM Modi and US President Joe Biden.

    Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video and said, "Meanwhile in the sky of New York in United States of America."

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact

    PM Modi's visit was celebrated with New York lighting up its iconic Empire State Building and the Niagara Falls in the colours of the Indian flag.

    On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington, which was extended by an invitation from US President Joe Biden.

    Addressing the gathering at the luncheon, VP Harris said, "As I travel the world as Vice-President, I've seen the impact India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region."

    'Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet

    Replying to this, PM Modi said, "I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris & Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department."

    "In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India and US," PM Modi further said.

    On Thursday, US President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming". Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs in Washington

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact AJR

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact

    Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet AJR

    'Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds one-to-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs in Washington

    Gujarat Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar AJR

    Gujarat: Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar

    PM Modi's US Visit: India US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi AJR

    India, US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact AJR

    PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact

    Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet AJR

    'Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds one-to-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs in Washington

    Gujarat Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar AJR

    Gujarat: Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind ADC

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon