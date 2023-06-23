PM Modi's US visit: US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledges India's global impact | Watch

PM Modi's US visit: On Thursday, US President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming". Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday (June 23) acknowledged India's global influence and highlights its positive contributions, such as the impact of India-made vaccines in Southeast Asia, longstanding partnerships in Africa, and efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, highlighting the importance of India's role on the global stage.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The luncheon took place during PM Modi's state visit to Washington, which was extended by an invitation from US President Joe Biden.

Addressing the gathering at the luncheon, VP Harris said, "As I travel the world as Vice-President, I've seen the impact India's global impact. In South East Asia, India-made vaccines saved lives. In the African continent, India's long-standing partnerships support prosperity and security. Through the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region."

Replying to this, PM Modi said, "I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris & Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department."

"In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India and US," PM Modi further said.

PM Modi also held a Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs of the United States and said that coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future. PM Modi's meeting with the CEOs come on the final day of his state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation on areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, American astronaut Sunita Williams attended the meeting with PM Modi in Washington.

Representing the Indian government, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra are among the esteemed attendees. Notable American figures in attendance include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and US envoy to India Eric Garcetti.