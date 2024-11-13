Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University set to be completed this month, to be operational by year-end

Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University, named after Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, is nearing completion in Gorakhpur, the emerging 'City of Knowledge.' Set to open by year-end, the institution will offer traditional AYUSH courses alongside innovative programs designed to address modern healthcare needs.

The construction of Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University in Gorakhpur, which is rapidly gaining recognition as the 'City of Knowledge' under the Yogi government’s leadership, is set to be completed by the end of this month and will become operational by the end of the year. This university, named after the renowned Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, will offer a variety of traditional courses covering all medical systems related to AYUSH. In addition to these, the university will introduce innovative and unique courses tailored to meet contemporary demands.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the AYUSH department officials have been conducting a comparative study of AYUSH programs being offered in other states across the country. This study aims to develop and implement new, specialized courses that will be offered at the university.

Currently, a framework has been established to introduce a range of programs, including a PhD course, with plans for at least a dozen different courses to be offered.

The foundation stone for this university, being built on a 52-acre area in Pipri, Bhathat, was laid on August 28, 2021, by the then-President Ram Nath Kovind. The AYUSH University is one of CM Yogi’s dream projects.

Since the foundation stone ceremony, he has visited the site several times to review the progress of construction. Currently, finishing touches are being given to the construction which is expected to be completed by November 30, 2024.

Before the establishment of this university, there were separate institutions for the various AYUSH systems—Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Yoga, and Siddha. However, from the 2021-22 academic session onwards, all government and private AYUSH colleges in the state are now regulated by this university.

In the current 2024-25 academic session, 97 AYUSH colleges/institutes (covering Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani) are affiliated with the university, with around 7,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses across these institutions.

The Vice Chancellor of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University, Prof. A.K. Singh, shares that in alignment with the Chief Minister’s vision, several new job-oriented courses will be introduced alongside undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The university’s future plan includes offering a variety of courses, such as PhD, B.Sc. Nursing Ayurveda, B. Pharma Ayurveda, B. Pharma Homeopathy, B. Pharma Unani, Panchakarma Assistant Diploma, Panchakarma Therapist Diploma, Diploma for international students, Ksharsutra Diploma, Agnikarma Diploma, Uttarvasti Diploma, and Yoga-Naturopathy Diploma. Additionally, some certificate courses will also be launched.

On February 15, 2023, CM Yogi inaugurated the AYUSH OPD. Since then, an average of 300 patients daily have been consulting for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani treatments. With the OPD now fully operational, nearly one lakh patients have already benefited from consultations with AYUSH doctors.

Soon, an AYUSH hospital will also begin operations, providing excellent treatment options in Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga, and Natural Healing therapies. Promoting AYUSH medicine is expected to create employment opportunities in the AYUSH health tourism sector. If properly developed, this initiative could link local villages around the university to jobs in various forms.

Once the university is fully operational, it will not only benefit farmers but also create job opportunities for the youth. People in the surrounding areas will be able to earn extra income by collecting medicinal herbs that grow locally. Farmers will see increased profits from medicinal crops. The AYUSH University is poised to be a catalyst for widespread employment and positive change in the region.

