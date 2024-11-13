Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department issues yellow alerts across multiple districts from November 13 to 17. With a depression in the Arabian Sea and potential isolated downpours of up to 115.5 mm in 24 hours, districts like Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kozhikode are on high alert.
 

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days till november 17; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a cyclonic storm is currently situated over the southeastern Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast. A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall at isolated locations across Kerala from today until November 17. The department has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, over the next five days.

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam

The low-pressure area in the central-western Bay of Bengal, which was positioned over the northern Tamil Nadu-southern Andhra Pradesh coast, has weakened into a cyclonic storm over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, near northern Tamil Nadu.

A yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts today, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall. Tomorrow, November 14, yellow alerts will be in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

On November 15, the alert extends to Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, while on November 16, it will cover Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. By November 17, only Kozhikode district remains under a yellow alert. These regions are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall, with possible accumulations of up to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore; CHECK

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam anr

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam

Byelections in Kerala Wayanad and Chelakkara record nearly 10 percent voter turnout in first two hours anr

By-elections in Kerala: Wayanad and Chelakkara record nearly 10 per cent voter turnout in first two hours

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details dmn

New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details

Recent Stories

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon