Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department issues yellow alerts across multiple districts from November 13 to 17. With a depression in the Arabian Sea and potential isolated downpours of up to 115.5 mm in 24 hours, districts like Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kozhikode are on high alert.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a cyclonic storm is currently situated over the southeastern Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast. A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall at isolated locations across Kerala from today until November 17. The department has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, over the next five days.

The low-pressure area in the central-western Bay of Bengal, which was positioned over the northern Tamil Nadu-southern Andhra Pradesh coast, has weakened into a cyclonic storm over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, near northern Tamil Nadu.

A yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts today, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall. Tomorrow, November 14, yellow alerts will be in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

On November 15, the alert extends to Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, while on November 16, it will cover Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. By November 17, only Kozhikode district remains under a yellow alert. These regions are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall, with possible accumulations of up to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

