Yogi govt to showcase tribal heritage at international festival marking Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

Minister of State for Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun announced that following the inauguration, a cultural procession will begin at 11 am, featuring artists from across the country.

The Yogi government will host the International Tribal Participation Festival from November 15-20, with the grand inauguration by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy on Tribal Pride Day, Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary. The festival will showcase vibrant folk cultures from India and beyond, including performances by artists from Slovakia and Vietnam.

He added, "Daily cultural events, will be held from 5 pm, highlighting the traditional Sahariya, Buksa, and other tribal dances, and also feature unique tribal instruments presentations and a dedicated book house for tribal literature."

Minister Asim Arun said, "The festival will bring together 38 traditional dances from 22 states, allowing UP audiences to experience diverse performances such as Domkach, Jhijhi, and Nagmatiya of Uttar Pradesh, Oraon of Bihar, Jhainta of Uttarakhand, Bhagoria and Baiga of Madhya Pradesh, and Cheraw of Mizoram. Other highlights include Kalbelia and Terah Tali from Rajasthan, Siddi Dhamal from Gujarat, Singhi Chham from Sikkim, and Hojagiri from Tripura, offering a unique confluence of India’s rich tribal heritage."

The program will feature a book house with stalls showcasing diverse collection of literature on India’s tribal heritage. Books covering the songs, dances, art, rituals, sports, and lifestyles of various tribal communities across the country will be on display and available for purchase. Visitors will gain insight into the unique traditions, cuisine, and cultural richness of these communities.

From November 16 to 20, continuous folk dances and songs programs from multiple states will be held, along with daily discussions at noon.

Topics include 'November 16: A discussion on revolutionary Birsa Munda’s contributions to the freedom struggle', 'November 17: A session on tribal education and health awareness', November 18: Discussion on entrepreneurship opportunities for tribes, From "Local to Global, November 19: Conversation on tribal heritage conservation and promotion, and on November 20: Exploring the role of NGOs in tribal development.

On November 19 and 20, a play based on the life of folk hero Birsa Munda will be performed by a team from Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by tribal folk instrument performances. Guests can also enjoy the Buksa and Sahariya tribal dances, Tripura’s Hojagiri dance, and the Bhunjia tribal dance of Chhattisgarh. A Tribal Kavi Sammelan will take place on November 20, featuring artists from nomadic tribes, magic shows, and traditional local cuisine.

Distinguished artists will also present their craft, including Jigmi Bhutia from Sikkim, Chhabhildas Gawli from Maharashtra, Pooja Kamad from Rajasthan, and Surendra Sori from Chhattisgarh. Performances will also feature Changeli dance by Booti Bai and team from Uttar Pradesh, Ravan Hatha by Suganaram from Rajasthan, and sand art by Bhaskar Vishwakarma from Uttar Pradesh.

Further highlights include Oraon folk dance by Vishvajit Singh and team from Bihar, Jaunsari folk dance by Durgesh Rana’s team from Uttarakhand, Aka-Ana genre by Miyali Sidosa’s team from Arunachal Pradesh, Ghudka genre by Vasudev Saha’s team from Odisha, and a tribal instrument performance by Sanju Sen Balod and team from Madhya Pradesh. Rajkumar Raikwar and his team will also present a play on the life of Birsa Munda.

