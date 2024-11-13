On camera, Independent candidate slaps SDM at polling booth amid Rajasthan bypolls voting (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, Naresh Meena, former Congress leader and now an independent candidate from the Deoli-Uniara constituency, was captured on video slapping a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

In a shocking incident, Naresh Meena, former Congress leader and now an independent candidate from the Deoli-Uniara constituency in Rajasthan, was captured on video slapping a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The altercation occurred amid Rajasthan bypolls voting on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media shows Meena walking into the polling booth before slapping SDM Amit Choudhary, who was on duty to oversee the election process.

Chaos erupted and Meena was restrained by police present at the scene.

Meena, a former Congress leader, was recently suspended by the party for contesting as an independent after it nominated Kastor Chand Meena over him for the Deoli-Uniara by-election. Backed by the Bharat Adivasi Party, Meena's decision to run independently stirred concerns over potential vote splits in the bypolls. 

"The SDM posted here used three of his people and made them vote," Meena alleged in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). "Now the entire police force is here and has surrounded us. I would request people to go out and reply with their votes. Hit them with votes."

