Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet

    PM Modi's US visit: On Thursday, US President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming". Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.

    Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 23) held a one-to-one meeting with top CEOs of the United States and said that coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future. PM Modi's meeting with the CEOs come on the final day of his state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation on areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

    On Thursday, US President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming". Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.

    Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, American astronaut Sunita Williams attended the meeting with PM Modi in Washington.

    The guest list encompassed a diverse range of individuals, including government officials, business leaders, fashion designers, and prominent Indian Americans. Among the notable attendees were star athletes, a renowned violinist, a Hollywood director, and the esteemed son of a civil rights icon.

    Distinguished industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra are among the esteemed guests invited for the state dinner. The guest list also includes prominent Indian-origin industry executives Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

    Representing the Indian government, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra are among the esteemed attendees. Notable American figures in attendance include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and US envoy to India Eric Garcetti.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds one-to-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds one-to-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington

    Gujarat Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar AJR

    Gujarat: Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar

    PM Modi's US Visit: India US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi AJR

    India, US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran arrested, released on bail anr

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran arrested, released on bail

    Here is how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims AJR

    Here's how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds one-to-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds one-to-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington

    Gujarat Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar AJR

    Gujarat: Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind ADC

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind

    Here's why oiling your hair during Monsoons are a must ADC

    Here's why oiling your hair during Monsoons are a must

    PM Modi's US Visit: India US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi AJR

    India, US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon