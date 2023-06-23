'Talent-technology guarantees brighter future': PM Modi at CEOs one-to-one meet

PM Modi's US visit: On Thursday, US President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi, declaring after about 2 -1/2 hours of talks that their countries' economic relationship was "booming". Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 23) held a one-to-one meeting with top CEOs of the United States and said that coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future. PM Modi's meeting with the CEOs come on the final day of his state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation on areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, American astronaut Sunita Williams attended the meeting with PM Modi in Washington.

The guest list encompassed a diverse range of individuals, including government officials, business leaders, fashion designers, and prominent Indian Americans. Among the notable attendees were star athletes, a renowned violinist, a Hollywood director, and the esteemed son of a civil rights icon.

Distinguished industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra are among the esteemed guests invited for the state dinner. The guest list also includes prominent Indian-origin industry executives Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Representing the Indian government, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra are among the esteemed attendees. Notable American figures in attendance include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and US envoy to India Eric Garcetti.