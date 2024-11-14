Trump 2.0: US president-elect picks Tulsi Gabbard, Matt Gaetz and Marco Rubio for key roles; full list here

In a series of statements on Wednesday, Donald Trump announced his picks for Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Director of National Intelligence.

President-elect Donald Trump has continued to unveiled his initial Cabinet nominations following his victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election. Trump, who won 312 electoral votes to Harris's 226, made history as the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland’s terms in the late 19th century.

In a series of statements on Wednesday, Trump announced his picks for Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Director of National Intelligence.

Also read: Joe Biden tells Donald Trump 'welcome back' at White House, US president-elect lauds smooth transition (WATCH)

Trump named former Congresswoman and Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Gabbard, a former Democrat and 2020 presidential candidate who has since joined the Republican Party, received praise from Trump for her dedication to defending the country.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans,” he said.

Among the notable appointments is Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, who Trump nominated for Attorney General. Praising Gaetz as “a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney,” Trump cited Gaetz’s commitment to addressing what he described as a partisan Justice Department.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice,” Trump said in a statement.

“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end the Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” he added.

Also read: US President-elect Donald Trump names four top campaign aides as senior White House staff

For the role of Secretary of State, Trump tapped Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who has been a longstanding figure in US foreign policy debates. Describing Rubio as “a highly respected leader and a powerful voice for freedom,” Trump expressed confidence in Rubio’s ability to uphold America’s interests on the global stage.

Rubio responded by expressing his gratitude and affirming his commitment to the role. “Leading the US Department of State is a tremendous responsibility, and I am honoured by the trust President Trump has placed in me. As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda. Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else,” he said.

Here's a look at the other key appointees of Trump 2.0 so far:

1. National security adviser - Mike Waltz

2. Homeland security - Kristi Noem

3. Border czar - Tom Homan

4. Department of Government Efficiency - Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy

5. United Nations ambassador - Elise Stefanik

6. Head of Environmental Protection Agency - Lee Zeldin

7. Chief of staff - Susie Wiles

8. CIA Director - John Ratcliffe

9. Defence secretary - Pete Hegseth

10. US ambassador to Israel - Mike Huckabee

11. Special envoy to the Middle East - Steve Witkoff

12. White House counsel - William McGinley

Latest Videos